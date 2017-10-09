Eskom wants millions from Treasury to buy chairs

It appears that Eskom’s tragedy does not end.

Chairs worth R100 million must be purchased for offices and visitors.

The power provider has applied to the treasury for the approval of a further R24 million for the purchase of just over 9 000 chairs!

After treasury became suspicious, an investigation was conducted showing that only 500 extra chairs were currently needed.

This R24 million has to be added to an existing R72 million contract to provide chairs to the entity.

Meanwhile, Eskom’s newest acting head, Sean Maritz, is accused by one of the unions of employing a friend at R100 000 a month without declaring their friendship. Eskom asked for Maritz to be given a chance to prove himself.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

