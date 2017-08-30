Eskom threatens municipalities

The power utility Eskom once again warned that they would cut power supply to municipalities in arrears with their payments to the provider.

Eskom’s debt exceeds R11 billion, and only municipalities in Natal, Western Cape, and Free State face no power outages.

The planned cut-off dates are 18 September for the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape 13 September, West Transvaal from 20 September, Eastern Transvaal 9 October, Gauteng 3 October and Limpopo 21 September.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

