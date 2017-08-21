Eskom reappointed two suspended senior employees

Eskom enlisted two senior employees after being suspended due to irregular activities involving the Gupta-linked company Trillian.

The reappointment is apparently due to pressure from the acting chairman Zethembe Khoza. It is therefore uncertain whether there will be any further investigation into their Gupta ties and whether they will be disciplined in any way.

Meanwhile, the bankrupt Eskom wants to pay another R150m for bonuses. It is a “winter challenge” bonus, which they want to pay to employees because Eskom has gone through the winter without imposing load shedding.

Apparently, the move is condemned by Minister Lynne Brown, but the power utility obviously does not seem to be disturbed by this. Browne believes it is their regular duty to keep the lights on and not earn bonuses because they have done no contracted work.

Just a month ago it became known that Eskom paid about R4,2 billion of incentive bonuses to senior staff.

At the end of the 2017 financial year, Eskom had only R20 billion in its bank account, only enough to get by for three months.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News