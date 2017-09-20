Eric Barnard furniture withdraws ads from Jacaranda FM

The director and manager of Eric Barnard furniture, Marius Barnard, stood his ground and withdrew his ads from Jacaranda FM in connection with the political anti-white remarks by black announcer Tumi Morake.

In a statement, Barnard said that Morake’s comments are racist and political and that he cannot associate with a single-sided station. R100 000’s monthly advertising fee is involved in the withdrawal, and Eric Barnard’s furniture is widely supported in social media because he is willing to take a stand and put actions to his words.

Meanwhile, apparently, the liberal radio personality, Riaan van Heerden, has gone out against listeners who Morake invoked about her apartheid remarks.

For the moment, the boycott is growing against Jacaranda FM as a result of unilateral statements and the fact that no action is taken against the broadcaster.



Morake’s co-presenter Martin Bester, who is believed to be part of her conversation, said that her show in Ellisras is canceled. The Elephant Bull Sports Bar has canceled the scheduled show for 29 September, and on their Facebook page posted, “be proud and share this message.”

A massive boycott action on social media against Jacaranda FM is apparently beginning to deliver results.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

