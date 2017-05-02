EFF again makes vague allegations about capitalist exploitation

The EFF has once again used the Communist Workers Day event to make vague accusations without placing any concrete evidence on the table.

In their declaration on Monday, the EFF again made statements that capitalists exploit the workers and that the “colonial apartheid legacy of work reservation and cheap labor” has never been abolished. According to the EFF, the majority of black workers earn “slave wages” without any opportunities for educational development.

In this regard, the EFF has once again pointed to the agriculture, mines, home and garden workers, as well as petrol attendants and security guards. However, no specific cases were mentioned, and these are sufficient for generalization.

“We assume that only through the unconditional implementation of the EFF’s seven core pillars, including the nationalization of mines, banks, land compensation, free quality education and health care, will workers experience freedom in the country,” said the EFF.

Observers point out that it is exactly the same terminology uttered by the Minister of Finance’s adviser, Prof. Chris Malikane.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

