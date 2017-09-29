Economic freedom in South Africa is getting more constraint

South Africa’s increasing restrictions on economic freedom are apparent in daily life.

This is the opinion of Prof. Richard Grant of the Free Market Foundation.

South Africa is currently 95th in the world rankings of economic freedom and has deteriorated significantly since 2000 when it was 46th on the list, and 13 African countries are already performing better than South Africa.

This is the reason for the loss of productivity and high unemployment rate.

People’s ability to make a living dropped through an ineffective government, which puts regulatory obstacles in the way. Prof. Grant said corruption and the way in which South Africans are forced to pay bribes restricts people’s economic freedom.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

