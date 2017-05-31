Zapper Payments Now Possible at The Valley Market

On Saturday, 3 June The Tramways Building in Port Elizabeth will sizzle and shake once more when it hosts The Valley Market; an artisan food fair that brings together the best local exhibitors of high quality and organic produce into one magnificent hub.

The charming indoor gathering, founded by the non-profit Love Story Foundation, has grown to be a highlight in “The Windy City’s” blossoming food scene. Here food lovers can sample mouth-watering meals, freshly baked goods, homegrown fruit and vegetables, handmade chocolates, crafts beers and wines, all while listening to proudly South African music from promising local bands.

There’s also a fun ‘kids’ corner’ for the little ones to enjoy the day in a safe area with their peers, while the adults roam free, relax and enjoy.

But unlike your average marketplace, what sets The Valley Market apart is that all proceeds raised from the R10 entrance fee are used by the Love Story Foundation to service the underprivileged.

Through their feeding scheme, they help to stack the food shelves for over 20 soup kitchens, make 4000 sandwiches for hungry school kids and deliver 1000 grocery parcels to needy families; altogether serving 50 000 meals to needy adults and children who would otherwise without.

To bring an added layer of convenience to the entire Valley Market experience, Zapper mobile payments has been integrated as the preferred payment platform. Patrons simply scan a safe and secure QR code with their smartphone at the entrance and then proceed to enjoy their day – no cash, no card, no hang ups.

The Zapper app can also be used to pay for purchases on the day at all merchants who display a Zapper QR Code or signage. By using Zapper, you no longer need to worry about ATM queues or faulty card-swiping facilities – and running out of cash is a thing of the past.

Friendly Zapper representatives will also be present at The Valley Market to assist potential users with downloads, explain the benefits of switching to mobile payments and they will be running a competition for the chance to win voucher prizes when you scan to pay with Zapper.

First-time users also receive R25 off their first transaction as Zapper’s way of welcoming them to the scan, pay, go lifestyle.

Image caption: Scan the code with Zapper to donate to Love Story Foundation

If you can’t attend the Valley Market and would like to help take a bite out of the hunger crisis in South Africa donations can made to the Love Story Foundation via the Zapper app by scanning their donations QR code.

For more information on The Valley Market or Love Story Foundation contact Elaine Watson on 079 444 5666 or email [email protected].

To learn more about Zapper, you can visit the Zapper South Africa page on Facebook.