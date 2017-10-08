Woman (60) victim of house robbery, teenager arrested, Algoa Park

The immediate following up on information led to the arrest of a 16 year old teenager allegedly involved in a house robbery in Algoa Park.

It is alleged that on 7 October 2017 at about 05:00, the 60 year old complainant was awakened when she heard a noise in her living room. When she went to investigate, two males were busy removing her plasma TV.

She was threatened and they walked off with the TV. The complainant recognized one of the suspects who reside in the same road (Ysyterhout Road).

He was arrested at his house. The stolen TV has not been recovered. The juvenile will appear in court on Monday, 9 October 2017.

Police are warning the community not to buy or receive stolen goods. It is an offence to receive or buy stolen property. If communities support criminals in purchasing stolen goods, more victims will suffer because purchasing goods in this illegal manner motivates criminals to repeat their actions. Reject any goods you suspect to be stolen and report the matter to the police.

