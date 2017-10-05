Violent protests and theft at Fort Hare University

Fort Hare University has come to a standstill through violent protests and theft.

More than R4 million’s damage has been caused since Monday, and the Vice-Chancellor is afraid that students will continue to corrupt academic staff and encourage students in their efforts.

More than R2 million computers, books, and electronic devices were stolen, mostly by students. Students killed a wandering cow and held a massive braai during the chaos.

Meanwhile, it is still said that supposed previously disadvantaged university students are struggling to cope. Observers point out that it will become even harder for the institutions if all their resources and study material are stolen.

Shots were also fired from a vehicle on a journalist who covered the unfortunate events.

Meanwhile, students and the university have reached certain agreements that mainly include safety measures. The students have undertaken to attend classes again today.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

