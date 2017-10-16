Vehicle collides with patrol vehicle shoot out ensues, Algoa Park

0
Vehicle collides with patrol vehicle shoot out ensues, Algoa Park
Vehicle collides with patrol vehicle shoot out ensues, Algoa Park

Algoa Park Police is on the lookout for a silver Corsa utility vehicle allegedly involved in an accident with a police vehicle during the early hours of the morning of 15 October 2017.

According to police information, the vehicle collided into a patrolling Algoa Park police vehicle in Spondo Street Struandale and then sped off.

The police vehicle chased after them and the chase continued in Xegwana Street, France in Kwazakele.

The passenger of the vehicle started shooting at the police vehicle. Members returned fire but the vehicle managed to get away. Due to poor street lighting, a registration number could not be obtained.

A case of reckless and/or negligent driving and attempted murder is under investigation.

Police is appealing to the public to report any silver Corsa Utility vehicle that may have damages to its body. Police members were not injured during the shootout. The contact number for SAPS Algoa Park is 041 4011061.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Gang bloodshed and murder outside McDonalds, Humew... The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit has been working assiduously around the clock since 02:30 on the morning of 15 October 2017, hunting the suspec...
Gang members arrested after 2 shot, Gelvandale The collaborative partnership between investigators, the stations and specialized operational teams are key elements in ensuring success in our war ag...
Man arrested in gang murder case, Bethelsdorp The immediate following of information soon after the commission of a crime inevitably produces results. On 13 October 2017, a 23 year old gang aff...
Saps operation yields results, Aliwal North cluste... On 13 October 2017, members of Sterkspruit Crime Prevention Unit held an "Operation Back to Basics" and focused at Zava and Ntsimekweni admin area. ...