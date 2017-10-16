Vehicle collides with patrol vehicle shoot out ensues, Algoa Park

Algoa Park Police is on the lookout for a silver Corsa utility vehicle allegedly involved in an accident with a police vehicle during the early hours of the morning of 15 October 2017.

According to police information, the vehicle collided into a patrolling Algoa Park police vehicle in Spondo Street Struandale and then sped off.

The police vehicle chased after them and the chase continued in Xegwana Street, France in Kwazakele.

The passenger of the vehicle started shooting at the police vehicle. Members returned fire but the vehicle managed to get away. Due to poor street lighting, a registration number could not be obtained.

A case of reckless and/or negligent driving and attempted murder is under investigation.

Police is appealing to the public to report any silver Corsa Utility vehicle that may have damages to its body. Police members were not injured during the shootout. The contact number for SAPS Algoa Park is 041 4011061.

