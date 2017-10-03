University student raped, friend stabbed on campus, NMU

A 25 year old Nelson Mandela University student was allegedly raped and her friend stabbed at the 2nd Avenue campus on the night of 2 October 2017.

According to police information, at about 19:30 two students were busy in the computer lab when an unknown male entered. The students were threatened with a pair of scissors.

They were robbed of their cell phones and wallets. One of the student’s was allegedly raped in the lab. Thereafter the suspect made the two students carry the computer box and monitor outside.

After jumping over the gate, he ordered them to pass the equipment to him. Suspect is unknown. Police are investigating a case of rape and robbery.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Major General Siganga has expressed her shock at the incident especially that it had taken place at a learning institution and while the students were studying.

The case is being investigated by the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) and we are urging the communities to work with us in breaking the cycle of sexual abuse of women.

Anyone who can offer any assistance in tracing the suspect is urgently asked to contact the police. “We will be meeting with the relevant role players today to find a way forward in improving security for the students,” added Maj Gen Siganga.

South Africa Today – South Africa News