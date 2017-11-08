Two arrested after hijacking, police shootout, New Brighton

At 18:40 a white Mazda 323, a jikeleza taxi, was hijacked in Kulati Street, Kwazakele by two armed suspects.

While the taxi driver was busy loading parcels of a passenger into the vehicle boot, the two suspects approached him and pointed him with a firearm. They took his vehicle and drove towards New Brighton.

About an hour later at about 19:40 the vehicle tracker was activated and the vehicle was found in Ntshinga Street, New Brighton.

SAPS K9 Unit members spotted the vehicle and on their approach, three suspects exited the vehicle and started shooting at police. The members returned fire and managed to arrest two of them as well as confiscate one firearm (revolver) in their possession.

Three cellphones was also found with them. The third suspect managed to evade arrest.

Fortunately during the crossfire, nobody was injured and no damages to the police vehicle.

The two suspects, aged 19 and 20, will be facing charges of possession of hijacked vehicle, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 8 November 2017.

They will also be linked with the hijacking case.

