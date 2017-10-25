Trio busted with 139 bundles of khat, Despatch

The eradication and clamping down on the illicit possession and sale of drugs continue to be the focus of police officials in the Uitenhage Cluster.

Eager to reduce the levels of serious crime by targeting crime generators such as drugs, members of the Despatch and Kwanobuhle police stations acted swiftly on Tuesday, 24 October 2017, when they received valuable information about a vehicle allegedly transporting drugs.

Members noticed the vehicle at about 12:10 on 24 October 2017, travelling in Butise Nontshinga Street, Khayamnandi, Despatch and pulled the vehicle off the road.

The vehicle was searched and members discovered 139 bundles of khat with a street value of R2085-00 wrapped in plastic bags.

The three males (all in their 30) were arrested on the spot and detained on a charge of illegal dealing in drugs (khat). The trio are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 26 October 2017 on a charge of illegal dealing in drugs.

Uitenhage deputy Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ronald Koll lauded the members for the good work and said: “The SAPS remains committed in their quest to rid the streets from illegal drugs and I encourage our community to give us information about anyone who may have illegal drugs and firearms in his/her possession”.

