Tik worth R30 million recovered at manufacturing lab, EL. Photo: SAPS

An intelligence driven joint operation between the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence led to the discovery of the biggest Tik manufacturing lab in the history of the Eastern Cape.

The lab situated in Southerwood, East London was uncovered at about 7am on Sunday. Numerous containers that housed approximately 200 litres of chemicals which are believed to be used in the manufacturing of Tik were confiscated.

Furthermore, Hawks and Crime Intelligence seized Tik worth about R30 million.

A 31 year old suspect was arrested in connection with this crime. Investigations are continuing and more suspects are expected to be arrested.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commander for the Serious Organised Crime unit of the Hawks, Brigadier Gops Govender, appreciated the excellent working relationship between the Hawks and Crime Intelligence and added that it played a key role in dismantling the biggest drug lab in the history of the Eastern Cape.

“We also want to thank the community for working closely with members because their participation is vital in the war against drugs. This should send out a clear message to all drug manufacturers and dealers that we are coming for them.”

