Three suspects arrested for murder in Jeffreys Bay

Detectives from SAPS Jeffreys Bay worked non-stop in an attempt to apprehend the suspects who were allegedly responsible for the murder of Zane Hayward (29) on Saturday, 29 April 2017. Three suspects, between the ages 19 to 26-years-old were arrested on Sunday, 30 April 2017 at 11:30, in Govan Mbeki Avenue, Pellsrus, Jeffreys Bay.

The arrests follow the murder of the 29-year-old Zane Hayward whose body was discovered on Saturday, 29 April 2017 at about 07:15.

The three suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates court on Tuesday, 2 May 2017, on a charge of murder. Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the detectives for their efficient efforts and the swift arrests of the suspects involved.

South Africa Today – South Africa News