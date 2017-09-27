Three suspects arrested after house robbery, Zwide

Three suspected house robbers were arrested during the early morning hours shortly following a house robbery at 01:30 in Bukani Street, Zwide.

In this robbery, five suspects armed with knives kicked open the back door of a house in Bukani Street and forcefully demanded cell phones from the home owner. They managed to rob three cell phones and then fled on foot.

Members of the Motherwell Operational Command Center(OCC) that were on crime prevention patrols close by, swiftly responded to the robbery complaint a few minutes after alert was made by the complainant. Upon arriving in Radasi Street, Zwide, they spotted five male suspects running and managed to apprehend three of them. The other two suspects managed to evade arrest.

Upon searching the three suspects, one of the stolen cell phones were found in their possession and the three suspects were arrested.

The suspects aged 18, 21 and 25 have been charged with house robbery as well as possession of stolen property. They will appear before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on 27 September 2017.

In another unrelated incident, the OCC members received information about a person with an unlicensed firearm in his possession. Shortly after 10:00 on the morning of 26 September 2017, the members followed up this information and found a 22 year old male suspect in possession of a 9mm pistol at his home in Mase Street, Kwazakele.

He was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and will appear before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on 27 September 2017.

