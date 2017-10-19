Three day old baby found partially covered in soil, Kwadwesi

On 17 October 2017, a three day old baby girl was found in the bushes at Kwadwesi Extention.

At about 16:00 two children playing in the bushes heard the cries of a baby in the bushes and found a baby girl who was partially covered in soil.

They alerted the police and the baby girl was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital where she is recovering and cared for.

SAPS is making an appeal to the community of Kwadwesi to assist in the identification of the parents of the child.

Any person with information that could assist police in this matter should contact Kwadwesi SAPS at 041 405 4700 or 405 8512 or alternatively the Kwadwesi Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Singapphi Sijako at 082 302 5961.

