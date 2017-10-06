Taxi violence, 60 vehicles impounded, King Williams Town

An intervention by the Eastern Cape SAPS management to quell taxi violence which erupted in Zwelitsha few weeks ago yielded excellent results on 5 October 2017.

A multidisciplinary task team comprising of KWT CPU, VISS, POP, BCM law enforcement and Traffic police resulted in 39 vehicles impounded for permits, traffic fines to the value of R39 000 and 21 vehicles impounded for not being roadworthy to carry passengers during the operation in the KWT and Zwelitsha.

The SAPS will forever show commitment and proactively coming with possible solutions to the challenges faced by our communities.

We will continue to engage our stakeholders on issues that are crime related.

