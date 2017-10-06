Taxi violence, 60 vehicles impounded, King Williams Town

0
Taxi violence, 60 vehicles impounded, King Williams Town. Photo: SAPS
Taxi violence, 60 vehicles impounded, King Williams Town. Photo: SAPS

An intervention by the Eastern Cape SAPS management to quell taxi violence which erupted in Zwelitsha few weeks ago yielded excellent results on 5 October 2017.

A multidisciplinary task team comprising of KWT CPU, VISS, POP, BCM law enforcement and Traffic police resulted in 39 vehicles impounded for permits, traffic fines to the value of R39 000 and 21 vehicles impounded for not being roadworthy to carry passengers during the operation in the KWT and Zwelitsha.

The SAPS will forever show commitment and proactively coming with possible solutions to the challenges faced by our communities.

We will continue to engage our stakeholders on issues that are crime related.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 2 arrested during armed house robbery, Bethelsdorp In addressing trio crimes as outlined by the National Trio Crime Action Plan, two suspects were arrested by members of the Visible Gang Intervention t...
Life sentences for cop killers, Mthatha high court The Acting National Head of the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata welcomes the life sentences ha...
Armed robber shot, Pep stores , Sterkstroom The Cluster Commander of Queenstown, Major General Tembisile Patekile commended members from Flying Squad, K9, CIG and Strekstroom for the quick respo...
Violent protests and theft at Fort Hare University Fort Hare University has come to a standstill through violent protests and theft. More than R4 million's damage has been caused since Monday, and t...