Suspects nabbed after armed robbery, Primary School, New Brighton

Showing increased police visibility during this run up to the festive season, the police’s presence paid off paid off after a vehicle, taken during a robbery at a school was recovered soon after the incident in New Brighton.

This followed after two armed males entered the principal’s office at Molefe Primary School, New Brighton this on the morning of 15 November 2017, at 09:30.

The principal was held at gunpoint while the suspects took a cell phone, an undisclosed amount of money and the vehicle of the principal.

The grey VW Jetta was recovered soon afterwards found abandoned in Mtiya Street, New Brighton at 10:40 by patrolling Flying Squad members.

Any person that could assist police in identifying the two suspects is urged to contact the New Brighton detectives at 082 303 1029 or 082 303 0540.

