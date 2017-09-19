Stolen goods and truck recovered after hijacking

Swift action by alert police, uncovered stolen goods from a hijacking. On 18 September 2017, at about 11:45, a Big Bucks Furniture truck was hijacked in Ralo Street, Kwamaxaki.

Two armed males demanded the truck, loaded with a bedroom suite, from the driver at gun point. The truck was found abandoned in Mbulelo Street, Zwide shortly after at about 12:15.

The furniture was already offloaded, and fast thinking members of SAPS K9 Unit traced the tracker of the truck indicating a stop at Maya Mini Market in Maya Street, Zwide, less than 300 metres from where the truck was found abandoned.

The members searched the premises at 12:30 and recovered the bedroom suite, valued at about R15 000 at a house on the premises. Police also found new clothing items in one of the rooms, which is strongly suspected to be some of the items robbed yesterday at Bay West Mall.

A firearm was also confiscated after being found hidden inside an electricity utility box of the house. Other electric equipment such as hi-fi, TV, and DVD players were also confiscated as suspected stolen property.

No persons were found at the house, and SAPS are positive to make an arrest soon of the owner of the house, believed to be a hiding place for stolen goods.

The owners of Big Bucks Furniture praised SAPS the swift recovery of their truck and goods.

