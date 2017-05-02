Stiff sentences welcomed for 2 rapists in Port Alfred

Port Alfred Cluster Commander Brigadier Morgan Govender welcomed the April sentences of two accused. “Well done investigators! Your detailed and thorough investigation has certainly ensured in securing these sentences. Your dedication has also assisted in restoring community confidence.”

Damabe Gcobisa (32) was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the Grahamstown Regional Court. On the 26 February 2016, the accused broke into a home where the victim was and took her at knife point to his home where he raped her. Shortly after the incident was reported, the suspect was arrested.

Sikhumbuzo Xhaka (22) was sentenced to life imprisonment on 21 April 2017. On 8 February 2016 the accused raped a 14-year-old. The severely traumatized victim was able to identify her assailant and provide a detailed statement to the police officer. The suspect was arrested. Investigators in these cases were from the Port Alfred Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual offence unit.

