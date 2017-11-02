Stabbing, home invasion, for a few household items, KwaNobuhle

On 1 November 2017,at around 2am, it is alleged that five men wearing balaclavas and armed with knives forced open a kitchen door of a house in Gwali Street, KwaNobuhle.

The Suspects stabbed and injured a 30 year old homeowner several times in the upper body, before stealing several household items.

A victim was later taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects to contact Crime Stop 08600 10111.

