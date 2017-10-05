Shooting during student protest, 2 arrested, NMU

Four suspects were arrested at about 12:00 on 04 October 2017 and detained on charges of pointing of a firearm, attempted murder and discharging of a firearm.

The arrests emanated after a complaint was lodged by a 30 year old male who was seated in a stationary vehicle in Rink Street, Central. The complainant alleged that as a Ford Ranger drove past him, the driver pointed a firearm at him.

It is further alleged that at about 11:30 the same vehicle drove into the Nelson Mandela University South Campus where students were engaging in a protest action.

The driver of the vehicle forced entry into the campus which was blocked off by security guards. The vehicle proceeded to the boom gates but when it could not enter, it made a U turn. Shots were allegedly fired from the vehicle at an ENCA journalist who was covering the protest action. No injuries were sustained.

The vehicle registration number was immediately circulated and in a joint effort by SAPS Humewoood detectives, Crime Prevention, PE K9 Unit and the Metro police, the vehicle was stopped on the M4 Walmer Boulevard.

The suspects aged between 27 and 35 years old were arrested and detained at SAPS Humewood.

A 9mm pistol and ammunition which is licensed to the driver and owner of the vehicle, was confiscated. The vehicle was also impounded. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

The incident is an isolated one and not related to the protest action at NMU.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga, commended the swift action of the officers involved in effecting the arrests.

