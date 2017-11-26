Shoot out after armed robbery, fast food outlet, Hunter’s Retreat

Intensified Safer Festive Season deployments is leaving no space for criminals to hide as the men and women in blue are hot on their heels.

Minutes after a business robbery took place at a fast food outlet at Hunter’s Retreat in Kabega Park, members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) spotted the speeding vehicle on the Missionvale / Uitenhage Road.

It is alleged that on Friday, 24 November 2017 at about 20:30 , three men, two armed with firearms, entered the burger and pizza outlet and held the staff at gunpoint. A customer was also robbed of his wallet. The customers were chased out of the place and the suspects emptied the tills and safe. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

The suspects fled in a waiting getaway vehicle, a red VW Polo. Immediately after the alert was sent out via radio channels, TRT members spotted the vehicle. A chase ensued and the suspects fired at police who retaliated with the same. The suspects lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle crashed. A 28 year old suspect was arrested in the vehicle and two firearms (both 7.65 pistols) were found in the vehicle.

The other suspect (35) was arrested by SAPS Bethelsdorp members as the three fled into the bushes. Two suspects are still at large. The stolen money and the customers wallet was also found in the vehicle.

The 35 year old suspect will be charged for business robbery while the 28 year old will be charged for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property. They are from Kwadwesi and will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court on Monday, 27 November 2017.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga sends out a stern warning to criminals that during this festive season our police officers will be right on their heels.

‘ The safety of our citizens during this festive period will not be compromised and every effort will be made to arrest suspects and keep them behind bars. While enhancing our Back to Basics approach, we have intensified our operations and police visibility and we also ask the communities and businesses to be part of our fight against crime by being responsible and taking the necessary precautions in safeguarding their properties and businesses,’ added Maj Gen Siganga.

