Savage and barbaric attacks on woman highlighted, Motherwell

Motherwell Station Commander, Brigadier Ernie Neveling has issued a strong warning to perpetrators of the Domestic Violence Act.

“We have noticed how increased incidents of assault have been committed by men on women, mostly family related, indoors and with alcohol playing a role. As SAPS we cannot just sit idle and observe. We will arrest these perpetrators and oppose bail at court”.

It was reported this weekend how a husband of 25 in NU9, Motherwell, brutally beat his wife of 40 with a hammer on Saturday 25 November 2017 at 21:30. She had their one year old baby on her back, and one of the blows hit the side of the baby’s face.

This followed after she confronted him for having another woman in the house in her absence. Both the woman and her child needed medical attention after the attack.

In another incident which happened on 30 October 2017 at 19:00, an argument while consuming alcohol over a cellphone, erupted in a 40 year old male kicking a 35 year old woman so seriously that she spent a month in hospital. On being released from hospital on 25 November, she opened the case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Motherwell.

In two other unrelated cases on Saturday 25 November, two women (24 and 33) were beaen with beer bottles in their faces in NU29 during brawls where alcohol were consumed.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, General Dawie Rabie expressed his concern that in many incidents cases are withdrawn by complainants soon afterwards and added: “On Friday 24 November 2017, National Government Departments engaged in a discussion panel in Motherwell in terms of Gender Based Violence in efforts to create the way forward and establish new avenues to address Gender Based Violence by the broader Government and Civil Departments. On Saturday 26 November 2017 the National Launch of 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children took place right here in Nelson Mandela Bay. It is a shame that domestic violence takes place in our communities’ home environments, and in many cases under such increasing levels of violence. As SAPS we are urging our prosecuting authorities as well as other role playing departments to hear our communities’ and SAPS plea to step up our focus on these crimes”.

