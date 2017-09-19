SAPS operations net 126 suspects, Uitenhage cluster

SAPS operations net 126 suspects, Uitenhage cluster

Police officials in the Uitenhage Cluster conducted various disruptive operational activities over the past weekend, to ensure that they accomplish their mission to prevent and combat criminal acts that may threaten the safety and security of communities.

Several successful operations were conducted which yielded good results. A total of 126 suspects were arrested on charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, burglary, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and theft.

Thirteen suspects were arrested for the illegal possession of drugs. 61 Traffic related fines were issued, valued at more than R30 500-00 and one person was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

The SAPS wants to encourage the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in crime.

Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

