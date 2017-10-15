Saps operation yields results, Aliwal North cluster

Saps operation yields results, Aliwal North cluster

On 13 October 2017, members of Sterkspruit Crime Prevention Unit held an “Operation Back to Basics” and focused at Zava and Ntsimekweni admin area.

In three different cases 68 parcels of dagga, 4 kg of loose dagga, 1 zol and 5 tablets full, halve and quarters were confiscated.

Unlicensed liquor outlets were also visited and liquor confiscated. Burgersdorp also had an arrest on possession of dagga where two suspects were arrested after a house was searched and 3 parcels of dagga found.

All these actions is in line with our “Back to Basics’ priorities of enhanced police visibility and targeted, informed deployment of resources.

The Cluster Commander Brig Xakavu commended the members on the successes and indicated that the SAPS will be relentless in policing illegal liquor outlets and the possession of unlawful drugs.

