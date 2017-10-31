SAPS operation nets 70 suspects, King Williams Town

0
SAPS operation nets 70 suspects, King Williams Town
SAPS operation nets 70 suspects, King Williams Town

Police members had embarked on a weekend operation and they managed to arrest suspects aged between 22 and 49 years.

Police arrested more than seventy suspects over the weekend and six of the suspects were arrested for drunken driving.

These suspects were arrested for possession of drugs and dealing in drugs, housebreaking and theft, drunkenness, possession of stolen property, common robbery, common assault and theft.

Liquor and dangerous weapons were confiscated by Police as part of crime prevention to ensure that our citizens are safe and secure. These suspects are appearing in different Magistrates’ courts today and tomorrow.

King William’s Town Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga said Police will ensure zero tolerance in crime that is occurring in our policing precincts and will also ensure that our communities are living in a safe and secure environment.

Police will intensify more visibility and will continue with stop and search and more dangerous weapons will be confiscated, he added.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Tik worth R30 million recovered at manufacturing l... An intelligence driven joint operation between the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence led to the discove...
2 arrested after attacking suspects, burning polic... Mdantsane police strongly condemn the conduct of community members who seem to be taking the law into their own hands. In Newlands area in the Vuli...
Man arrested for dealing in 5000 mandrax tablets, ... The drug trade in Nelson Mandela Bay was hit hard this morning when a suspected drug dealer was arrested transporting more than 5000 tablets of mandra...
Missing body parts recovered after brutal murder, ... Tireless efforts by task team under the leadership of Captain Freemantle, lead to the arrest of the suspect. The team worked around the clock sear...