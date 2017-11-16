SAPS operation nets 12 wanted suspects, Zwelitsha

Police embarked in an operation in tracing the suspects from cases that were opened at Zwelitsha SAPS and it yielded good results.

Zwelitsha Detectives are investigating cases where other suspects are known but still at large and others are wanted suspects.

Thorough investigation of every crime led Detectives to embark in an operation to trace these suspect on the night of 13 November 2017, from 03h00. They arrested twelve suspects aged between 22 and 32 years for crimes ranging from theft, Robbery, Assault, Housebreaking and Theft and Intimidation.

Police also recovered a vehicle battery and cellphone from the suspect’s homes around Zwelitsha and were both confiscated by Police.

These suspects will appear at Zwelitsha Magistrate court tomorrow.

King William’s Town SAPS Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga thanked the Detectives initiative in tracing the suspects on old cases and managed to recover and apprehend these suspects. Police are committed in fighting crime and in full force in tracking down the perpetrators of crime. We will keep on doing operations to ensure that our citizens are safe and secure during this Festive Season, he added.

