SAPS operation nets 12 wanted suspects, Zwelitsha

0
SAPS operation nets 12 wanted suspects, Zwelitsha
SAPS operation nets 12 wanted suspects, Zwelitsha

Police embarked in an operation in tracing the suspects from cases that were opened at Zwelitsha SAPS and it yielded good results.

Zwelitsha Detectives are investigating cases where other suspects are known but still at large and others are wanted suspects.

Thorough investigation of every crime led Detectives to embark in an operation to trace these suspect on the night of 13 November 2017, from 03h00. They arrested twelve suspects aged between 22 and 32 years for crimes ranging from theft, Robbery, Assault, Housebreaking and Theft and Intimidation.

Police also recovered a vehicle battery and cellphone from the suspect’s homes around Zwelitsha and were both confiscated by Police.

These suspects will appear at Zwelitsha Magistrate court tomorrow.

King William’s Town SAPS Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga thanked the Detectives initiative in tracing the suspects on old cases and managed to recover and apprehend these suspects. Police are committed in fighting crime and in full force in tracking down the perpetrators of crime. We will keep on doing operations to ensure that our citizens are safe and secure during this Festive Season, he added.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Four suspects arrested after house robbery, Mother... On the night of 13 November 2017, at about 19:40 five suspects entered a home in Gwala Street, NU30, Motherwell. One of the suspects pointed the home ...
Concealment of death inquiry as fetus found, Cambr... Cambridge police are investigating a concealment of death following a fetus that was found in Dorchester Heights at about 07:30 on 15 November 2017. ...
2 Stolen vehicles recovered, 2 arrested, PE On 14 November 2017, two stolen vehicles were recovered and two arrests were made. SAPS are appealing to vehicle owners to be vigilant during the fest...
Baby found left in bushes, mother sought, Walmer All children have the right to protection. They have the right to survive, to be safe, to belong, to be heard, to receive adequate care and to grow up...