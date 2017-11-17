SAPS focus on drug trade and drug abuse, New Brighton

Drug trading and abuse is a key focus area with the approaching festive season and SAPS endeavors to squash the drug trade and ensure safer streets and environments for our communities.

On 13 November 2017 at about 23:30 SAPS Flying squad members followed up information about a person suspected to be a drug dealer.

A 23 year old male was arrested after the members searched his home in New Brighton and confiscated just over three kilograms of dagga with an estimated street value of about R10 000, as well as 7 rounds of ammunition and a large amount of cash.

The suspect will be facing charges of dealing in dagga and the illegal possession of ammunition at the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 15 November 2017.

