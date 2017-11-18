Robbery suspect arrested jumping from moving car, Motherwell

Robbery suspect arrested jumping from moving car, Motherwell

With Festive Season safety being the focus, Motherwell police station today embarked on a special crime prevention operation.

SAPS arrested one 19 year old suspect for armed robbery at 08:45, after two suspects robbed a taxi owner of money at gun point in Chalumna Street, NU5, Motherwell.

As the suspects were fleeing the scene, the taxi driver drove off with one of the suspects still in the vehicle, a white Mazda 323 sedan, in an attempt to take him to police. The suspect jumped from the moving vehicle, and with the aid of police members busy with the operation close by, he was arrested.

He will be facing a charge of armed robbery at Motherwell Magistrates Court on Monday 20 November.

Various shopping centers, taxi ranks and ATM’s were visited, as well as vehicle checkpoints done together with the Metro Traffic Department. A Total of eleven(11) traffic fines for different traffic violations were issued for unregistered vehicles and unlicensed drivers.

During the course of the operation, a stolen vehicle was also recovered at Nqini Street, NU10, Motherwell.

At 11:45 patrolling members spotted the Maroon Toyota Corolla standing next to the road where suspects were busy stripping the engine out of the vehicle. On seeing the police the suspects managed to run away before the police got to the vehicle.

It was reported stolen yesterday at Uitenhage.

