R4 million fraudsters appear in court, PE

Riaan Sharp (51) and his ex wife Lindy Johanna Sharp (44) appeared before the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes court on Friday 17 November 2017, for alleged fraud amounting to over R4 million.

It is alleged that while Lindy Sharp was employed as a bookkeeper at an electronics company in Port Elizabeth, she channeled creditor’s payments from the business’s account into her personal bank account.

She is also accused of awarding herself a substantial salary increase and bonus without the knowledge of the company’s director.

It is alleged that two bank accounts were used opened under Riaan Sharp’s name. Riaan Sharp received R2000 bail while Lindy Sharp remains in custody as she is serving a prison sentence for another fraud case.

Their next court appearance is on 13 December 2017.

