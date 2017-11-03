R100k mandrax bust, 2 arrested, King Williams Town

Enhanced Police visibility resulted in good results when King Williams Town SAPS Tracing Team arrested two males, aged 19 and 35, years at Cwayi Street, Ginsberg near a school at King Williams Town CBD.

The arrest came after Police were busy with crime prevention duties in Ginsberg and they spotted a suspicious white Fiat Uno. They stopped the vehicle and search it together with the occupants.

On the passenger’s seat Police saw a shopping plastic bag and searched it, they found one thousand Mandrax tablets to the street value of R100 00-00.

They were immediately arrested and charged for possession of drugs. The vehicle is not reported stolen but belongs to a person in Alice and was confiscated by police.

The suspects are expected to appear before King Williams Town Magistrate’s Court soon.

