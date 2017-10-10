Prisoner shot and killed whilst trying to escape

Prisoner shot and killed whilst trying to escape.

A 32 year old awaiting trial prisoner was shot and killed after he tried to escape from Mthatha High Court on 9 October 2017.

The incident started at about 15:45 after seven awaiting trial prisoners appeared before Mthatha High Court on murder charges which happened in Mthatha in 2010.

After the case was remanded to 10 October 2017 and whilst the detainees were being escorted to the Police van to be transported to Wellington prison in Mthatha, one of the prisoners attacked a Policeman and started to stab him several times on his upper body.

The prisoner then proceeded to a second policeman wielding the same knife, attacking the policeman.

This member fired warning shots in vain and eventually a shot was fired at the attacker which killed him. The Policeman was rushed to hospital with multiple stabbed wounds and is in a stable condition.

The IPID was informed and attended the scene.

