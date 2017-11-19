Police chase recovers stolen bakkie, slaughtered stock, PE

SAPS have increased police visibility and crime prevention operations on all the main routes leading in and out of Nelson Mandela Bay in an effort to thwart the moving of stolen property, drugs and stolen stock along these routes.

This forms part of the SAPS festive season safety plan for the Nelson Mandela Metro.

This higher visibility paid off during the early morning hours at 02:30, when patrolling Swartkops police members spotted a suspected stolen vehicle. The blue Isuzu bakkie had a false registration plate of an Opel Kadet, and when police tried to pull off the vehicle, a vehicle chase ensued close to the Old Coega Hotel on the R334, about 10 kilometers from Motherwell.

When the bakkie finally stopped, the five suspects in the vehicle fled into the nearby bushes. Unfortunately due to the darkness, police were unable to make an arrest.

The vehicle was identified as being stolen earlier this month in Kwazakele, and the carcasses of four slaughtered cattle were found on the bakkie. The owner of the cattle was identified at Coega Shunting Yard, opposite Coega Hotel.

It is suspected that the stock was stolen and slaughtered minutes before police found them driving on the R335 in Coega.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie applauded the swift police action and added “We (SAPS) will continue to dominate these routes and make it as close to impossible for criminals to transport their goods in and out of our Metro”.

