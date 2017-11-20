‘Operation Tornado’ underway, 2 arrested with firearms, Libode

Police in Mthatha have arrested two suspects aged 27 and 48 years old after they were found with an unlicensed Pump gun and ammunition of different firearm calibers.

They were arrested in an operation code named “OPERATION TORNADO” conducted by Crime intelligence, K9, Hawks and Mthatha OCC at Sbangweni Locality in Libode near Mthatha on Saturday 18 November 2017.

The suspects will appear before Libode Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 November 2017 for possession of illegal firearm and ammunition.

