N2 road block nets 2 suspects with drugs, Humansdorp

In line with our Back to Basics approach to policing and in order to effectively prevent and combat crime, members from the South African Police Service in the Humansdorp Cluster ensured high visibility on the N2 on Friday 13 October 2017.

By conducting an integrated roadblock, a total of 100 vehicles were stopped and searched and 23 traffic fines to the value of R18 300-00 were issued.

Two arrests were made after a male suspect was found with khat in his possession and in a second unrelated case a 22 year old male was detained for being in possession of 109 mandrax tablets, valued at R7630-00.

Both suspects will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates’ Court on these charges on Monday, 16 October 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News