Murderers, drug dealers included in 78 arrests, Humansdorp cluster

Police nab 78 people in the past weekend operations for crimes ranging from murder to possession of illicit drugs. Police also seized over 36 kilograms of dagga and 14 mandrax tablets with a total value of R55 450 in the Humansdorp Cluster.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: “The concerted efforts and dedication by members in fighting crime are very much appreciated by the SAPS management. Some of the confiscated drugs were from two youths found in possession of 26 kilograms of dagga in the Stof Wolf informal settlement, Hankey on Sunday,1 October 2017”.

Police held several high density operations including suspects raiding in specific areas, which resulted in the arrest of 78 people for crimes ranging from murder to possession of illicit drugs such as mandrax and dagga.

Three suspects were nabbed for murder. Twenty people were arrested for possession of illicit drugs. Thirty two people were arrested for drunk and disorderly and with several other arrests for offences such as arson, and contravention of the Traffic Act.

Most suspects were fined and the rest appeared in their respective magistrate’s courts.

The SAPS is urging anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in criminal activities to share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211 and to support crime combating initiatives such as Sector Policing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News