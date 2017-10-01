Mother (61) and daughter fatally shot through window

A 61 year old woman and her 28 year old daughter were shot and killed by unknown gunmen at Mchonco locality in Ngqeleni on 29 September 2017, at about 20:30.

It is alleged that the deceased daughter and her twin brother were watching tv at their home when they heard gun shots. The deceased daughter went to her mother’s room to see if she was safe and she was shot at.

It is further alleged that the two gunmen after shooting through the deceased mother window kicked the door open, instructed her son to hide and went to his mother’s room and fled then scene afterwards.

Both deceased sustained injuries on their upper bodies. 5 empty cartridges of a pistol were collected from the scene.

Cases of murder were registered at Ngqeleni Police Station. We urge anyone with information to come forward and the information will be treated as confidential.

