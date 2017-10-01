Mother (61) and daughter fatally shot through window

0
Mother (61) and daughter fatally shot through window
Mother (61) and daughter fatally shot through window

A 61 year old woman and her 28 year old daughter were shot and killed by unknown gunmen at Mchonco locality in Ngqeleni on 29 September 2017, at about 20:30.

It is alleged that the deceased daughter and her twin brother were watching tv at their home when they heard gun shots. The deceased daughter went to her mother’s room to see if she was safe and she was shot at.

It is further alleged that the two gunmen after shooting through the deceased mother window kicked the door open, instructed her son to hide and went to his mother’s room and fled then scene afterwards.

Both deceased sustained injuries on their upper bodies. 5 empty cartridges of a pistol were collected from the scene.

Cases of murder were registered at Ngqeleni Police Station. We urge anyone with information to come forward and the information will be treated as confidential.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Man gets 18 years for raping girl (15), Willowvale On 28 September 2017, the Willowvale Regional Magistrates’ Court convicted and sentenced the 33 year old man Masindi Makekeleshe. He is to undergo ...
Stock theft of sheep, 3 arrested, Cookhouse Stock theft is one of the crimes that SAPS placed focus on due to regular incidence in the Eastern Cape. The Motherwell Cluster Stations, includin...
3 get heavy sentences for robbery and kidnapping, ... Violence against women are at the top of the SAPS’s priority list and we will do everything possible to bring perpetrators to book. This was shown ...
3 life sentences for kidnapping and rape of girl (... Bhisho High Court convicted and sentenced Siyabuza Yanga Dyafta (26) for sexual assault of a 10 year old girl at Kwelerane Location outside King Willi...