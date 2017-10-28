More drugs removed from the streets, Humansdorp

0
More drugs removed from the streets, Humansdorp. Photo: SAPS
More drugs removed from the streets, Humansdorp. Photo: SAPS

Focusing on the Provincial crime generators such as drugs, members from Humansdorp SAPS followed up on information on the night of 27 October 2017, which led to the arrest of a 35 year old male suspect, who was found with dagga and 496 Mandrax tablets, with an estimated street value of R30 040-00, in his possession.

The suspect was arrested in Kwanomzamo, Humansdorp.

“The arrest is in line with the Back to Basics policing approach of targeted and informed deployment of resources. As we enter the festive season, we will enhance our visible policing, stop and search operations and intelligence driven operations to effectively deal with all crime generators,” said the Humansdorp station commander, Colonel Simon Swarts.

The suspect will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 30 October 2017 for possession and dealing in drugs.

