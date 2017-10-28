Missing body parts recovered after brutal murder, Nikwe

0
Missing body parts recovered after brutal murder, Nikwe
Missing body parts recovered after brutal murder, Nikwe

Tireless efforts by task team under the leadership of Captain Freemantle, lead to the arrest of the suspect.

The team worked around the clock searching for the alleged missing body parts of an 18 year old girl who was brutally murdered a few weeks ago at Nikwe Village.

The suspect was arrested on the morning of 28 October 2017, and alleged body parts were also recovered.

Investigation still continuing and more arrest are expected.

Lieutenant General Ntshinga commended the team for working tirelessly to effect the arrest.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 More drugs removed from the streets, Humansdorp Focusing on the Provincial crime generators such as drugs, members from Humansdorp SAPS followed up on information on the night of 27 October 2017, wh...
200k worth of counterfeit goods seized, PE Property related crimes in Nelson Mandela Bay has forced SAPS to focus on the main transport routes in and out of Nelson Mandela Bay in order to polic...
Four suspects arrested during operation, Cambridge In the wake of crime statistics released earlier this week, Cambridge police embarked on an intensified operation to combat crime on 27 October 2017. ...
Arrest for murder of elderly couple and bludgeoned... The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Major General Funeka Siganga expressed her appreciation to the task team for their dedication and commit...