Missing body parts recovered after brutal murder, Nikwe

Tireless efforts by task team under the leadership of Captain Freemantle, lead to the arrest of the suspect.

The team worked around the clock searching for the alleged missing body parts of an 18 year old girl who was brutally murdered a few weeks ago at Nikwe Village.

The suspect was arrested on the morning of 28 October 2017, and alleged body parts were also recovered.

Investigation still continuing and more arrest are expected.

Lieutenant General Ntshinga commended the team for working tirelessly to effect the arrest.

