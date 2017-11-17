Minister to focus on drug and gang related violence, PE

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula will visit Port Elizabeth on 17 November 2017, in Eastern Cape as part of his drive to fight crime in South Africa.

The visit will pay particular focus on drug and gang related violence.

The Minister’s visit will include amongst other things, operations by the South African Police Service, meeting with stakeholders in the fight against crime and a walkabout in the community.

Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 November 2017

Time: 14:00

Venue: Helenvale Resource Center -Kobus Rd, Gelvandale

Enquiries: Mr Esethu Hasane: 071 259 2422.

