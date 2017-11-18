Minister on walk about in gang and drug areas, PE

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula is currently in Port Elizabeth in Eastern Cape as part of his drive to fight crime in South Africa.

The visit will pay particular focus on drug and gang related violence.

The Minister’s visit will include amongst other things, operations by the South African Police Service, meeting with stakeholders in the fight against crime and a walkabout in the community.

The Provincial Commissioner for Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the Minister at the Helenvale Resource Center in Gelvandale.

SAPS management briefed the Minister on the crime situation in these areas.

