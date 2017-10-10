Manhunt for suspects who gunned down 2 men, Kwanobuhle

Police in Kwanobuhle have launched a manhunt for the suspect(s) following the senseless murder of two males on 9 October 2017.

Detectives from the South African Police Service in Kwanobuhle are also looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s involved in the murders.

It is alleged that the two males were walking in Ngcwabe Street, Kwanobuhle at about 13:00, when shots were fired, fatally injuring one of the males and wounding the second male, who died soon after he was taken to a local hospital.

At this stage the motive for the killings of the two men, aged 18 and 30, are unknown and police are appealing to the community to assist them with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s.

Names of victims will be released after formal identification was done by their next of kin.

Kwanobuhle SAPS are investigating a case of murder and detectives are following up on all possible leads. Anyone who might be able to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Arnolds on 082 319 9223, 083 336 1086, SAPS Kwanobuhle Detectives 041 978 8801 or SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated confidentially.

South Africa Today – South Africa News