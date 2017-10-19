Man in court after stolen tyres worth R60 000 recovered

Members from the South African Police Service in the Uitenhage Cluster embarked on the organisation’s Back to Basics approach on focusing at addressing the root causes of crime.

The efficient utilization of resources in the investigation of crime paid off when a 30 year old male was arrested on Monday, 16 October 2017, at his residence in Huna Street, KwaNobuhle. In the intelligence driven operation at about 21:00 the suspect was found in possession of tyres belonging to a well known tyre manufacturer.

The members confiscated 29 tyres with an estimated value of R60 000 and the suspect is due to appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on a charge of possession of suspected stolen goods on Wednesday, 18 October 2017.

Investigations will be conducted in close collaboration with the tyre company.

The Acting Cluster Commander of Uitenhage Brigadier Ronald Koll, commended the team for the efficient manner in which the operation was led and he also warned the community not to purchase stolen property, but rather to “Reject and Report stolen goods”. In its effort to eradicate any form of criminality, the South African Police Service is encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

All callers will remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

