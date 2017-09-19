Man arrested with mandrax worth R120 000, Humansdorp

The eradication and clamping down on the illicit possession and sale of drugs continue to be the focus of police officials in the Humansdorp Cluster.

By participating in efforts to address the root causes of crime, members from SAPS Jeffreys Bay and the Humansdorp Operational Command Center (OCC) responded to information about alleged drug activity and proceeded to the N2 (close to Mondplaas) on 17 September 2017, to conduct a roadblock.

Members noticed the suspicious vehicle approaching at about 17:10 and Police officials pulled the vehicle off the road. Upon searching the vehicle, members discovered two bags containing 2000 mandrax tablets worth more than R120 000.

The 36 year old male suspect was arrested on the spot and is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s court on 18 September 2017 on a charge of the illegal dealing in drugs.

