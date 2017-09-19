Man arrested with mandrax worth R120 000, Humansdorp

0
Man arrested with mandrax worth R120 000, Humansdorp. Photo: SAPS
Man arrested with mandrax worth R120 000, Humansdorp. Photo: SAPS

The eradication and clamping down on the illicit possession and sale of drugs continue to be the focus of police officials in the Humansdorp Cluster.

By participating in efforts to address the root causes of crime, members from SAPS Jeffreys Bay and the Humansdorp Operational Command Center (OCC) responded to information about alleged drug activity and proceeded to the N2 (close to Mondplaas) on 17 September 2017, to conduct a roadblock.

Members noticed the suspicious vehicle approaching at about 17:10 and Police officials pulled the vehicle off the road. Upon searching the vehicle, members discovered two bags containing 2000 mandrax tablets worth more than R120 000.

The 36 year old male suspect was arrested on the spot and is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s court on 18 September 2017 on a charge of the illegal dealing in drugs.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Outstanding suspects arrested for business robbery... The determination of our members to persistently continue to fight Trio Crimes, led to the apprehension of three more male suspects on 17 September 20...
7 shot outside supermarket in gang related violenc... Police in Port Elizabeth is urgently calling on the communities in the Northern areas to join hands and assist them in exposing criminals who are ruth...
Police officer arrested for theft of firearm While the South African Police Service vigorously perseveres to root out corruption within its ranks and educate members on the importance of abiding ...
Gym goers arrest fleeing armed robber, Uitenhage In order to ensure that offenders are brought to book, members of the community reacted swiftly after a business owner of Uitenhage was robbed in Mait...