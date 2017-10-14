Man arrested with illegal firearm after tip off, Mqanduli

The confiscation of illegal firearms is a police priority and the help of the public is critical in the curbing of this crime.

On 13 October 2017, information from the public assisted Mqanduli Police in the tracing of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

At about 15:30 information on a suspicious male at a home at Cacadu location, Mqanduli from an anonymous community member was received and followed up.

A 24 year old male was found on the premises. His home was searched, and a 9mm pistol and ammunition were found under a bed mattress.

A case of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition was registered. The suspect was detained accordingly.

