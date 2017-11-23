Man arrested with dagga, St Francis Bay

Police high visibility on the streets contributes in the reduction of crime, such as proliferation of illicit drugs.

Today, a man was nabbed for possession of dagga in Mussel Street, St Francis Bay after a patrol vehicle acted on information.

On Wednesday, 22 November 2017, around 08:00, police nabbed a 54 year old man in possession of 528 grams of dagga valued R 1 050.

It is alleged that the police were on patrol and received information of a green Opel Corsa with drugs. A vehicle was stopped in Mussel Road, St Francis Bay and searched where drugs were found stashed in the boot.

A suspect will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of dagga.

