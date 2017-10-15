Man arrested in gang murder case, Bethelsdorp

0
Man arrested in gang murder case, Bethelsdorp
Man arrested in gang murder case, Bethelsdorp

The immediate following of information soon after the commission of a crime inevitably produces results.

On 13 October 2017, a 23 year old gang affiliate was arrested by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit for the alleged murder of an 18 year old youth.

According to police information at about 23:30 Genricho Sampson (18) and a friend (22) were walking in an open field between St Martin and St Charles Streets in Ext 28 in Bethelsdorp on their way to sell a car radio.

Two suspects allegedly approached them from behind and started shooting at the two victims. Sampson was shot multiple times while the witness escaped unharmed.

The deceased and the victim are from the Guptas gang while the suspects are from the Vampires gang.

Within three hours, the Provincial Gang Unit members arrested one suspect at a house in St Martin Street. He will appear in court on Monday 16 October 2017, on a charge of murder.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Gang members arrested after 2 shot, Gelvandale The collaborative partnership between investigators, the stations and specialized operational teams are key elements in ensuring success in our war ag...
Saps operation yields results, Aliwal North cluste... On 13 October 2017, members of Sterkspruit Crime Prevention Unit held an "Operation Back to Basics" and focused at Zava and Ntsimekweni admin area. ...
Four delivery truck hijackers arrested, Addo The South African Police Service in this Province is making significant gains in the fight against cross policing precincts and trio crimes in many cr...
Leopard killed after attacking herder and goats, P... Since the month of August 2017 community members from the rural town of Ndwayana Admin Area near Peddie made several reports to the local SAPS members...