Man arrested in gang murder case, Bethelsdorp

The immediate following of information soon after the commission of a crime inevitably produces results.

On 13 October 2017, a 23 year old gang affiliate was arrested by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit for the alleged murder of an 18 year old youth.

According to police information at about 23:30 Genricho Sampson (18) and a friend (22) were walking in an open field between St Martin and St Charles Streets in Ext 28 in Bethelsdorp on their way to sell a car radio.

Two suspects allegedly approached them from behind and started shooting at the two victims. Sampson was shot multiple times while the witness escaped unharmed.

The deceased and the victim are from the Guptas gang while the suspects are from the Vampires gang.

Within three hours, the Provincial Gang Unit members arrested one suspect at a house in St Martin Street. He will appear in court on Monday 16 October 2017, on a charge of murder.

South Africa Today – South Africa News