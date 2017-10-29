Man arrested for dealing in 5000 mandrax tablets, Kinkelbos

The drug trade in Nelson Mandela Bay was hit hard this morning when a suspected drug dealer was arrested transporting more than 5000 tablets of mandrax to the Bay.

This followed after Kinkelbos police received information about the smuggler and the SAPS members waited for him at the BP Petrol Station at Colchester.

The 56 year old male suspect made use of a public transport bus on route from Bloemfontein to Nelson Mandela Bay.

When the bus arrived just after 11:00 at the petrol station, the members searched the bus and arrested him after finding five bags containing more than 1000 tablets of mandrax each. The total of more than 5000 tablets with an estimated street value of more than R200 000 were confiscated, and the suspect will face a charge of dealing in mandrax before the Alexandria Magistrates Court on Monday 30 October 2017.

The Acting Motherwell Cluster Commander, Brigadier Lindelwa Vellem applauded this drug bust and said: “With the run up to the coming festive season, drug dealers and users can expect to face the full force of the SAPS and the Law to stop them from trading in and abusing drugs in our Metro.”

